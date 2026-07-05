Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup, England-Mexico, Brazil-Norway on Sunday

Sunday's 2026 World Cup Round of 16 features Norway vs. Brazil and England vs. Mexico, the perfect opportunity to claim the latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to get $15 bonus after $15 in trades. England and Harry Kane are $0.51 per share to advance. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

England are $0.40 per share on Kalshi to beat host nation Mexico at 8 p.m. ET in Mexico City. It's a match that pits England's 3-0 tournament record against Mexico's home-nation crowd advantage. Mexico City is over 7,000 feet above sea level. Brazil and Norway open Sunday's slate at 4 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, with Brazil priced at $0.55 per share to win in regulation. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Brazil vs. Norway Kalshi preview

Brazil and Norway open Sunday's Round of 16 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 4 p.m. ET. Brazil enter as the Kalshi regulation-win favorite, powered by one of the most productive attacks in the field, and Vinicius Jr. has been the engine of a side that has created more scoring opportunities than any other team in the tournament through the Round of 32. Norway have been one of the most relentlessly productive sides in the group stage, scoring in all four of their World Cup fixtures, and Erling Haaland has posted five goals while accumulating just 70 touches in the competition, making him the most efficient goal-scorer in the bracket on a goals-per-touch basis.

More than 2.5 goals has landed in every one of Norway's fixtures at this tournament, and Norway's willingness to push numbers forward even against elite opposition ensures this match carries genuine two-way scoring potential. Kalshi has Brazil at $0.55 per share to win in regulation, a draw at $0.27, and Norway at $0.20. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

England vs. Mexico Kalshi preview

England and Mexico close Sunday's Round of 32 in Mexico City, Mexico, at 8 p.m. ET. England arrive with a perfect 3-0 tournament record and enter as the Kalshi regulation-win favorite, with Harry Kane having delivered the decisive moment to secure England's Round of 32 advancement against DR Congo when the match demanded a player capable of converting under knockout-round pressure. England have shown throughout this competition that they can find ways to win in difficult circumstances, and their depth across attacking positions gives them multiple paths to a goal against a Mexico side that concedes space on the counter.

Mexico are playing as a 2026 World Cup co-host in front of their own supporters, and the combination of home crowd intensity and tournament experience makes them a dangerous opponent despite entering as the Kalshi underdog at $0.49 per share to advance. Kalshi has England at $0.39 per share to win in regulation, a tie at $0.31, and Mexico at $0.32. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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