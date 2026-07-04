Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup, Ghana-Colombia on Friday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS for a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades, perfect for trading Colombia vs. Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET in the final 2026 World Cup game of the day. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated Cape Verde in extra time. Earlier today, Egypt defeated Australia on penalty kicks For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Colombia vs. Ghana

Colombia and Ghana close Friday's Round of 32 in Kansas City, Missouri, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Colombia went 2-0 in regulation in their last three group-stage outings and enter the knockout stage with momentum built around a generation of technically gifted attackers who can both press from the front and create in tight spaces. Luis Diaz, the Liverpool winger who has developed into one of the premier wide attackers in the game when he is in full form, gives Colombia a dynamic threat on the left that Ghana will need to plan around. Ghana bring legitimate quality to the knockout round and have the counter-attacking threat to punish any lapse in concentration, but Colombia's recent form and depth make them the clear Kalshi favorite. Kalshi has Colombia at $0.69 per share to win in regulation, a tie at $0.22, and Ghana at $0.11. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.