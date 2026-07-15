Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Argentina vs. England, Messi, 2026 World Cup on Wednesday

The upgraded Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Lionel Messi has scored eight goals in six appearances at the 2026 World Cup, leading all scorers at the tournament heading into Wednesday's England vs. Argentina in World Cup match at 3 p.m. ET. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

England vs. Argentina in World Cup



Messi enters Wednesday's semifinal having already matched his eight-goal output from the 2022 World Cup, which he won with Argentina in Qatar, and arrives in Atlanta, Georgia, alongside Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez as part of an attack that has found the net in every match at the 2026 World Cup. Argentina reached this stage after drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in the quarterfinal on July 11 and advancing on penalties, and the Albiceleste have gone over 2.5 total goals in five of their six matches this tournament, a reflection of an attack that creates chances at every level of opposition.

England counter with their most productive scoring tournament in six decades, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham each contributing six goals at the 2026 World Cup, and the side enters Wednesday as the Kalshi advance leader at $0.53 per share, reflecting a 53% implied probability that England reaches a World Cup final for the first time since winning the tournament in 1966. Argentina trades at $0.47 per share on Kalshi's to-advance market, which resolves based on which team advances by any means, including extra time and a penalty shootout. England leads Argentina by six cents per share on Kalshi's advance market heading into the 3 p.m. ET kickoff in Atlanta, Georgia, with the slight edge reflecting England's defensive organization against the Argentine attack that has defined this tournament. Trade World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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