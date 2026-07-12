Lionel Messi and Argentina face Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday night, which is the perfect time to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS for a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Trade on Argentina-Switzerland and Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway in UFC 329 here. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Argentina enters the 9 p.m. ET quarterfinal in Kansas City, Missouri, as the strong favorite at $0.74 per share to advance past Switzerland, with Switzerland at $0.26 per share to advance, and Conor McGregor enters UFC 329 at $0.28 per share to win against Max Holloway, who is priced at $0.72 per share to win. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Argentina vs. Switzerland ($0.74 Argentina to advance)

Argentina enters Saturday's 9 p.m. ET World Cup quarterfinal in Kansas City, Missouri, as the overwhelming Kalshi favorite at $0.74 per share to advance past Switzerland, a price that reflects Lionel Messi's Argentina as one of the deepest and most experienced sides remaining in the 2026 World Cup. The $0.74 per-share price implies a 74% probability that Argentina advances to the semifinals, and Argentina has gone 4-0 in the win-loss column at this tournament, reaching this quarterfinal on the strength of a round of 16 victory over Egypt.

Switzerland enters at $0.26 per share to advance on the Kalshi market and has reached the World Cup quarterfinals with one of the more surprising results of the knockout stage, advancing past Colombia in the Round of 16 as a market underdog. Trade World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway ($0.28 McGregor to win UFC 329)

Conor McGregor enters Saturday's UFC 329 main event as the Kalshi underdog at $0.28 per share to win against Max Holloway, who is priced at $0.72 per share on the Kalshi fight winner market. The $0.28 per-share price implies a 28% probability that McGregor wins the welterweight main event, and more than $1.96 million in trading volume on McGregor's side of this Kalshi market reflects the significant interest accompanying a McGregor fight card. Holloway enters as the Kalshi favorite at $0.72 per share, carrying a 27-9-0 record and the advantage of more recent competitive activity heading into UFC 329 against McGregor, who carries a 22-6-0 record. Trade McGregor vs. Holloway here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades.

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