Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for England vs. France, World Cup third-place match on Saturday

The upgraded Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades on France vs. England, Dodgers vs. Yankees, or any other available market. France is priced at $0.54 per share on Kalshi's three-way game-winner market for Saturday's World Cup third-place match at 5 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens, Florida, with England at $0.25 and a draw at $0.24 per share. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

France vs. England

France enters Saturday's World Cup third-place game at $0.54 per share to win on Kalshi's three-way market at 5 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens, Florida, with England at $0.25 per share and a draw at $0.24 per share. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas has backed France, noting England's midfield availability as a concern heading into the match and pointing to Kylian Mbappe's pursuit of the Golden Boot as an added source of motivation for Les Bleus on the attacking end. France went 6-1 through the tournament before their semifinal exit, while England finished at 4-1. Trade on France vs. England here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

Dodgers vs. Yankees

The Dodgers are priced at $0.49 per share to win Saturday's 7:08 p.m. ET game in New York against the Yankees, who are at $0.51 per share on Kalshi's game-winner market. Emmet Sheehan starts for Los Angeles at 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA on the season, while Ryan Weathers takes the mound for New York at 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA. The Dodgers lead the majors at 61-36, while the Yankees enter at 54-42 with Ben Rice posting 29 home runs on the year. Trade on Dodgers vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

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