Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for France-Morocco in 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades, which can be used to trade France vs. Morocco in the 2026 World Cup on Thursday. A massive $43,000,000 has been traded on the France vs. Morocco quarterfinal, with France priced at $0.78 per share to advance to the semifinals. The Chicago Cubs take on the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland, at 6:35 p.m. ET in the third game of a series that Chicago leads 2-0. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

France has gone 5-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches entering Thursday's quarterfinal, while the Cubs enter Baltimore priced at $0.54 per share on Kalshi to take the series finale. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

France vs. Morocco Kalshi trading preview

France enters Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal at 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Massachusetts, priced at $0.78 per share on Kalshi to advance to the semifinals, with the market generating $43,000,000 in trading volume. France has gone 5-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches, and the Kalshi advance market for this quarterfinal is a two-way contract with no draw option, as one side must advance through regulation, extra time, or penalties. The 78% Kalshi-implied probability for France reflects both the quality gap between the two sides and France's clean run through the tournament.

Morocco enters at $0.22 per share on Kalshi to advance to the semifinals, representing a 4.35x payout for traders who believe the Atlas Lions can knock out France in Thursday's 4 p.m. ET quarterfinal in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Morocco has gone 3-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Kalshi trading preview

The Chicago Cubs enter Thursday's 6:35 p.m. ET series finale in Baltimore, Maryland, priced at $0.54 per share on Kalshi to win the game, a slight market-favorite price. Chicago has won both games of this series, taking a 5-2 decision Tuesday and a 9-7 result Wednesday, and carries a 51-40 overall record heading into the rubber game. Trade MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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