Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Messi, Argentina-Egypt, Colombia-Switzerland, World Cup

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Lionel Messi and Argentina face Egypt in Tuesday's World Cup Round of 16, while Colombia faces Switzerland. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Defending World Cup champions Argentina have gone 3-0 in the win-loss column over their last four matches, while Colombia is also 3-0 in the win-loss column entering Tuesday's second Round of 16 match against Switzerland at 4 p.m. ET in Vancouver, trading at $0.64 per share on Kalshi to advance. Switzerland enters at $0.42 per share with a 2-0 record over its last four matches. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Argentina vs. Egypt Kalshi trading preview

Messi leads Argentina into Tuesday's Round of 16 match in Atlanta, where the defending World Cup champions enter as heavy favorites at $0.86 per share on Kalshi to advance to the quarterfinals. Argentina has gone 3-0 in the win-loss column over its last four matches, and sportsbooks reflect the same consensus, with the Albiceleste priced at -275 on the moneyline.

There is $11 million in Kalshi trading volume on this match and the market implies an 86% probability of Argentina advancing. Egypt has gone 1-0 in the win-loss column over its last four matches. The match kicks off at noon ET in Atlanta, Georgia. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Colombia vs. Switzerland Kalshi trading preview

Colombia enters Tuesday's second Round of 16 match as a slight favorite, trading at $0.64 per share on Kalshi to advance to the quarterfinals. Colombia has gone 3-0 in the win-loss column over its last four matches.

Switzerland enters at $0.42 per share on Kalshi to advance and has gone 2-0 in the win-loss column over its last four matches. The Kalshi market prices this contest as closer than Argentina-Egypt, with Switzerland holding a meaningful 42% implied probability of advancing. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. ET in Vancouver. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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