Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Mets vs. Phillies, World Cup, Open Championship on Thursday

The upgraded Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. The 2026 Open Championship continues on Friday, and you can also start making trades for Sunday's World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi has Scottie Scheffler priced at $0.14 per share to win the Open Championship following the first round. On Thursday night, the Phillies and Mets will meet at 7:10 p.m. ET, with Philadelphia priced at $0.55 per share on Kalshi's game-winner market. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Mets vs. Phillies trading preview

The Phillies enter Thursday's 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch at $0.55 per share on Kalshi's game-winner market, with the Mets at $0.45. Philadelphia is 54-43 on the season and coming off hosting the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, giving the organization a quick turnaround before the home opener of the second half. The Mets enter at 40-57. Aaron Nola starts for the Phillies against Christian Scott for New York. The Mets are 1-7 in their last eight games when playing on the road against Philadelphia. Trade on Mets vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.