The upgraded Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Kyle Schwarber is the top contract in Kalshi's 2026 MLB Home Run Derby winner market at $0.22 per share on Monday. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

2026 MLB Home Run Derby

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby begins on Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, pitting eight of baseball's most powerful hitters against one another in a new swing-count format. Each participant gets 20 swings in the first round, 15 in the second round and 15 in the championship round, with an extension rule that allows a hitter to keep swinging so long as he connects on a home run with his final swing of any given round.

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies leads Kalshi's Home Run Derby winner market at $0.22 per share, giving him a roughly 22% implied probability of taking the title tonight. Schwarber competes at his home venue, where the ballpark rates as one of the most homer-friendly parks in the sport, with a park factor of 110 overall and 115 specifically for left-handed hitters. His Phillies teammate, Bryce Harper, also competes tonight at $0.10 per share on Kalshi and is the lone active 2026 Home Run Derby participant to have won the Home Run Derby, claiming the title in 2018.

Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays is the second-highest contract on Kalshi at $0.20 per share and enters as the most experienced competitor in the 2026 Home Run Derby bracket, having finished as the runner-up in 2025. Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox sits at $0.16 per share on Kalshi, followed by Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals at $0.13 per share and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals at $0.11 per share. Ben Rice of the New York Yankees is listed at $0.09 per share and Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox rounds out the field at $0.06 per share on Kalshi. Trade MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Spain vs. France

Spain and France clash in the 2026 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas in a matchup between the two longest-unbeaten sides remaining in the competition. Kalshi's Spain vs. France advance market resolves on which team advances by any means, including extra time and a penalty shootout, and France is the leading contract at $0.59 per share, reflecting a 59% implied probability of advancing to the final. Spain trades at $0.42 per share on Kalshi's to-advance market, reflecting a 42% implied probability of advancing. Trade Cubs vs. Reds here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades.

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.