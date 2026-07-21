Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Pirates vs. Yankees, Orioles vs. Red Sox, MLB on Tuesday

The upgraded Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades for Pirates vs. Yankees, Orioles vs. Red Sox, or any other available market on Tuesday. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

New York is priced at $0.59 per share to win Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. ET contest, with Pittsburgh at $0.42 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Pirates vs. Yankees preview

New York enters Tuesday at $0.59 per share to win, with Pittsburgh at $0.42. Pittsburgh is 52-49 on the season, while New York sits at 56-44. The SportsLine model projects the Pirates to score 4.9 runs to the Yankees' 4.7. Trade on Pirates vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

Orioles vs. Red Sox preview

Boston is priced at $0.57 per share to win Tuesday's 7:10 p.m. ET matchup, with Baltimore at $0.44 per share. The Red Sox enter at 51-48 on the season and host the Orioles, who are 49-52. The SportsLine model projects Boston to score 4.3 runs to Baltimore's 4.1. Baltimore is 7-1 in its last eight games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

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