Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Pirates vs. Yankees, Phillies vs. Dodgers, MLB on Monday

The upgraded Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades for Pirates vs. Yankees, Dodgers vs. Phillies, or any other available market on Monday. New York is priced at $0.52 per share to win Monday's 7:05 p.m. ET contest, with Pittsburgh at $0.48 per share. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Pirates vs. Yankees preview

New York enters Monday at $0.52 per share to win, with Pittsburgh at $0.48 per share. Ryan Weathers starts for the Yankees, who are 55-44 on the season, while Braxton Ashcraft takes the mound for Pittsburgh, who enter at 52-48. SportsLine expert Sia Nejad is backing Pittsburgh in the early innings, noting that Weathers has been inconsistent from the mound. In addition, Pittsburgh's lineup has been one of the most productive in the American League. Ashcraft has been steady across his starts, allowing New York's offense limited opportunities. Trade on Pirates vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

Dodgers vs. Phillies preview

Philadelphia is priced at $0.57 per share to win, with Los Angeles at $0.43 per share. Cristopher Sanchez starts for the Phillies, who are 55-45 on the year, and carries a 7-1 record with a 0.86 ERA in home starts this season. The Dodgers are 63-37 on the season, but come into Monday off a demanding weekend travel schedule. SportsLine expert Matt Severance points to that workload and says Philadelphia has a big advantage with Sanchez on the mound. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

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