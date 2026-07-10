Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Spain vs. Belgium, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades, which can be used to trade Spain vs. Belgium in the 2026 World Cup on Friday. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Spain enters Friday's 3 p.m. ET quarterfinal as the Kalshi advance market favorite at $0.74 per share, with Belgium priced at $0.26 per share to advance to the World Cup semifinals. In the MLB, the New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C., at 6:45 p.m. ET with the Yankees priced at $0.58 per share to win and Washington at $0.42 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Spain vs. Belgium ($0.74 Spain to advance)

Spain enters Friday's 3 p.m. ET World Cup quarterfinal in Inglewood, California, as the Kalshi favorite at $0.74 per share to advance to the semifinals, a price that covers the full result of the match including any extra time and potential penalty shootout. The $0.74 per-share price implies a 74% probability that Spain advances, reflecting a side that has gone 4-0 in the win-loss column throughout the 2026 World Cup without conceding a goal in any match. Lamine Yamal has anchored Spain's attack as the team's most dangerous creative force throughout the tournament, and La Roja enter this quarterfinal as one of the most complete and consistent sides remaining in the competition.

Belgium enters at $0.26 per share to advance on the Kalshi market and has gone 3-0 in the win-loss column at this tournament, showing the ability to compete in knockout rounds and build results from a defensive foundation. The margin between $0.74 and $0.26 reflects the significant quality gap the market sees between these two sides on a neutral surface. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

The New York Yankees enter Friday's 6:45 p.m. ET game in Washington, D.C., as the Kalshi favorite at $0.60 per share to win despite carrying one of the more significant injured lists in the American League entering this road contest. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Rodon and Max Fried are all currently on the injured list for New York, removing key contributors from both the lineup and the rotation, yet the Kalshi market still prices the Yankees at $0.58 per share, reflecting confidence in the depth of a 51-42 club competing for postseason positioning in the second half of the 2026 season. Trade MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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