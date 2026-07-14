Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Spain vs. France in World Cup, MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

The upgraded Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Spain faces France in the 2026 World Cup semifinals in Arlington, Texas at 3 p.m. ET. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Spain vs. France

Spain and France clash in a 2026 World Cup semifinal, a matchup between the two longest-unbeaten sides remaining in the 2026 World Cup bracket. Kalshi's Spain vs. France advance market resolves on which team advances by any means, including extra time and a penalty shootout. France is the leading contract at $0.59 per share, reflecting a 59% implied probability of advancing to the final. Spain trades at $0.42 per share on Kalshi's to-advance market, reflecting a 42% implied probability of advancing.

France most recently defeated Morocco, 2-0, in the quarterfinals with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Spain enters Tuesday's semifinal at 5-0, reaching this stage after recording wins over Austria, Saudi Arabia, Portugal and Belgium, the last of which was a 2-1 quarterfinal victory on July 10 sealed by Mikel Merino's late goal. Both sides have gone unbeaten through five or more rounds of this tournament, and the prediction market on Kalshi reflects a closely contested advance market with France holding a 17-point edge. Trade World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

2026 MLB All-Star Game

Kalshi's 2026 MLB All-Star Game market prices the National League at $0.56 per share, reflecting a 56% implied probability of a NL victory on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The American League trades at $0.46 per share, reflecting a 46% implied probability that the AL extends its advantage in the all-time series. Trade MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades.

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.