Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for World Cup, France-Paraguay, Mbappe on Fourth of July

Saturday's 2026 World Cup Round of 16 features France vs. Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET, the perfect opportunity to claim the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS for a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kylian Mbappe and France headline the Fourth of July World Cup schedule, entering as the $0.84-per-share favorite to beat Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. France have been the most dominant team in the 2026 World Cup schedule, scoring three or more goals in all four of their matches. Morocco and Canada opened the day, as Morocco cruised to a 3-0 win. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

France vs. Paraguay

Kylian Mbappe and France close Saturday's Round of 32 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 5 p.m. ET in a matchup between the tournament's most dominant side and a Paraguay team that has conceded goals in volume against elite opposition. France have gone 4-0, scoring at least three goals in every match, including a 4-1 win over Norway and a 3-0 Round of 32 victory over Sweden, while conceding fewer than one goal per game on average. Mbappe's pace in behind a defensive line, paired with the creative combination play of Olise and Dembele, gives France one of the most dangerous attacking units in the bracket when all three are running at full speed.

Paraguay gave up four goals to the United States during the group stage, and Kalshi reflects the size of the gap with France as a heavy favorite. Kalshi has France at $0.84 per share to win in regulation, a tie at $0.13, and Paraguay at $0.05. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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