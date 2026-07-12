Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Yankees-Nationals, Cubs-Reds, MLB on Sunday

The New York Yankees enter Sunday's road game against the Washington Nationals as the Kalshi prediction market favorite at $0.54 per share to win, and new users who sign up with the referral code CBSSPORTS can earn a $15 bonus after $15 in trades on Kalshi. The Chicago Cubs also enter as the Kalshi favorite at $0.55 per share to win their Sunday road game against the Cincinnati Reds. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Yankees vs. Nationals preview

The New York Yankees enter Sunday's road game in Washington, D.C., as the Kalshi prediction market favorite at $0.54 per share to win against the Washington Nationals, who enter at $0.47 per share in the Kalshi win market. The Yankees carry a 53-42 record into Sunday and have won Saturday's game 2-0 against Washington, but the central storyline entering this Sunday series finale is the Yankees' injury situation in their lineup, with Aaron Judge on the injured list with a rib injury and Giancarlo Stanton also sidelined for New York. Will Warren starts for the Yankees in Washington, D.C., while Cade Cavalli takes the mound for the home Nationals. Trade MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Cubs vs. Reds preview

The Chicago Cubs enter Sunday's road game in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the Kalshi prediction market favorite at $0.55 per share to win against the Cincinnati Reds, who enter at $0.46 per share in the Kalshi win market. The Kalshi market on this game carries approximately $122,000 in total trading volume, among the higher-volume Sunday MLB prediction market games on the platform and a strong signal of trader interest in this National League Central series finale. The Cubs carry a 53-42 record entering Sunday and have won Saturday's game 5-3 in Cincinnati, with Alex Bregman and Carson Kelly each hitting home runs in that series win. Matt Boyd starts for Chicago on the road against Andrew Abbott for the home Reds. Trade Cubs vs. Reds here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades.

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