Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Yankees vs. Dodgers, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The upgraded Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. The Friday MLB schedule is full of games to trade on, including Yankees vs. Dodgers and Cubs vs. Twins. The 2026 Open Championship also continues on Friday, and you can start making trades for Sunday's World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Los Angeles Dodgers open Friday night's MLB slate at 7:05 p.m. ET in New York at $0.51 per share on Kalshi's game-winner market against the New York Yankees, who are priced at $0.49 per share. Later that evening, the Chicago Cubs host the Minnesota Twins at 8:05 p.m. ET in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs are priced at $0.58 per share to win on Kalshi, with the Twins at $0.42 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Yankees vs. Dodgers trading preview

Yankees starter Roki Sasaki has posted an 8.61 ERA over his last five starts and is prone to walks and home runs, a combination SportsLine expert Matt Snyder expects the Yankees lineup to exploit as New York enters on a four-game winning streak. Snyder is also counting on a strong second half from Gerrit Cole, who starts for New York. The Dodgers enter Friday's game at 61-36 and the Yankees at 54-42, with Los Angeles priced at $0.51 per share on Kalshi's game-winner market and New York at $0.49 per share. Trade on Yankees vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

Cubs vs. Twins trading preview

The Cubs enter Friday's 8:05 p.m. ET game in Chicago at $0.58 per share to win against the Twins, who are priced at $0.42 per share. The CBS Sports and SportsLine model projects the Cubs to outscore Minnesota 5.4 to 4.8, consistent with the pricing gap between the two game-winner markets. Bailey Ober starts for the Twins against Colin Rea for Chicago, which is sitting at 54-42 on the season. Trade on Cubs vs. Twins here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $15 bonus:

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