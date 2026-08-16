Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for Astros vs. Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball, MLB

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, which is available for Monday's MLB schedule. Sunday Night Baseball will pit the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with first pitch scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Astros are trading at $0.54 per share to win at home and the Mariners are priced at $0.47 per share on the road. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Sunday Night Baseball Preview

The Houston Astros hold a two-game lead in the AL West entering Sunday's action and the Seattle Mariners are five games back in third place and three games back for the final spot in the AL Wild Card race. Hunter Brown is scheduled to start for the Astros and he sports a 3.68 ERA on the season, while the Mariners will turn to Bryan Woo (4.15 ERA).

Houston took Game 1 of the series in extra innings by a final score of 10-7 and then Seattle bounced back for a 10-5 win in Game 2. There's been just over $400,000 in trading volume thus far on Kalshi and AL home run leader Yordan Alvarez is priced at $0.23 per share to go yard on Sunday. Trade on Sunday Night Baseball here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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