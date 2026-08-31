The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus for Monday's MLB games. San Francisco will visit Atlanta to face the Braves at 6:05 p.m. ET, while Milwaukee will visit Chicago to face the Cubs at 7:40 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Atlanta, who is on a seven-game win streak, is trading at $0.605 per share on Kalshi to beat San Francisco, who is $0.395 per share. Chicago is trading at $0.505 per share to beat Milwaukee, who is $0.495 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

MLB trading preview

Braves vs. Gaints



Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know the Atlanta Braves are trading at $0.605 per share on Kalshi at home against the San Francisco Giants, who trade at $0.395 per share on the road. Atlanta enters at 82-55 on the season, while San Francisco sits at 56-81. Atlanta will hand the ball to Bryce Elder, who is 8-7 with a 3.95 ERA this season, while San Francisco counters with Anthony Molina, who is 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA. San Francisco is managing injuries to Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Adrian Houser, Casey Schmitt and Marcelo Mayer, among a long list of other names, while Atlanta is without ace starter Spencer Strider along with Randy Rodriguez, Robert Suarez and Spencer Schwellenbach. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Cubs vs. Brewers

Anyone looking for how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target the Chicago, who is trading at $0.505 per share on Kalshi at home against Milwaukee, who is $0.495 per share. Milwaukee enters at 85-52 on the season, one of the better records in baseball, while Chicago sits at 77-60. Milwaukee sends out Kyle Harrison, who is 10-3 with a 2.79 ERA this season, while Chicago counters with Clay Holmes, who is 5-6 with a 2.26 ERA since a trade deadline move brought him over and into the rotation. Milwaukee is missing starter Brandon Woodruff along with Quinn Priester, Joel Kuhnel and JoJo Romero, while Chicago's injury report runs even longer, including Dansby Swanson, Edward Cabrera and Justin Steele among more than a dozen names. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.