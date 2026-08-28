The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus for Friday's NFL preseason finales. The New York Giants will visit the New York Jets, while the Arizona Cardinals will visit Green Bay to face the Packers. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik is expected to get the start for the Jets with regular starter Geno Smith resting. Both games close out the preseason before rosters get trimmed to 53 players. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Giants are trading at $0.605 per share on Kalshi to beat the Jets, who are $0.40 per share. The Packers are trading at $0.515 per share to beat the Cardinals, who are $0.485 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

NFL trading preview

Giants vs. Jets



Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know the New York Giants are trading at $0.605 per share on Kalshi against the New York Jets, who are $0.40 per share. Both teams are 1-1 this preseason. The Giants' injury report is led by wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is out with a knee injury. Jets running back Breece Hall is out with a groin injury. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Cardinals vs. Packers

Anyone looking for how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target the Green Bay Packers, who are trading at $0.515 per share on Kalshi at home against the Arizona Cardinals, with Arizona at $0.485 per share. Green Bay is 1-1 this preseason, while Arizona is 1-2. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.