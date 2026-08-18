The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Tuesday's MLB slate. The Chicago White Sox will visit the Chicago Cubs at 8:05 p.m. ET, while the New York Yankees will visit the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees are set to start Carlos Rodón (4-2, 3.30 ERA), while the Orioles will send out Shane Baz (4-12, 4.00 ERA). Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Chicago Cubs trade at $0.615 per share on Kalshi to beat the White Sox ($0.38 per share), and the New York Yankees trade at $0.515 per share to beat the visiting Baltimore Orioles ($0.485 per share) in Tuesday's MLB action. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

White Sox vs. Cubs Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Chicago Cubs are trading at $0.615 per share on Kalshi at home against the visiting Chicago White Sox, who trade at $0.38 per share. Chicago's North Siders carry a 73-53 record into Tuesday, while the White Sox sit at 65-59. Cubs right-hander Kevin Gausman gets the ball against White Sox left-hander Bryan Hudson at Wrigley Field. The Cubs took Game 1 of the series with a Pete Crow-Armstrong walk-off home run. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Yankees vs. Orioles Preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target the New York Yankees, who trade at $0.515 per share on Kalshi on the road against the Baltimore Orioles, with Baltimore at $0.485 per share at home. New York carries a 69-55 record into Tuesday, while Baltimore sits at 61-64. Both rotations are banged up: the Yankees are already without Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton, while the Orioles are missing starter Zach Eflin and closer Felix Bautista, so expect some lineup and bullpen shuffling at Camden Yards. The Orioles have won three of their last five games, while the Yankees have lost three of their last five games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

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