Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for MLB predictions, Phillies-Marlins, Padres-Mets on Monday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Monday's MLB schedule. The Miami Marlins will visit the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:40 p.m. ET, while the San Diego Padres will visit the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Philadelphia Phillies trade at $0.695 per share on Kalshi to beat the Miami Marlins ($0.305 per share), while the New York Mets trade at $0.525 per share to beat the visiting San Diego Padres ($0.475 per share) in Monday's MLB schedule. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Marlins vs. Phillies Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Philadelphia Phillies are trading at $0.695 per share on Kalshi at home against the visiting Miami Marlins, who trade at $0.305 per share. Philadelphia carries a 67-58 record into Monday, while Miami sits at 64-61. Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez gets the ball against Marlins right-hander Janson Junk at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have won three straight games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Padres vs. Mets Preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target the New York Mets, who trade at $0.525 per share on Kalshi at Citi Field against the visiting San Diego Padres, with San Diego at $0.475 per share. San Diego carries a 67-58 record and remains in the thick of the National League playoff picture, while New York sits at 56-69. Padres right-hander Walker Buehler faces Mets rookie right-hander Nolan McLean. The Padres have won seven of their last eight. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.