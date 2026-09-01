The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus for Tuesday's MLB games, part of a full 15-game slate. The Braves will visit the Nationals at 6:45 p.m. ET, while the Mariners will face the Red Sox at 6:45 p.m. ET. The Red Sox will start Jedixson Paez (0-0, 18.00 ERA), while the Mariners will send out Bryan Woo (9-9, 4.36 ERA). Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Atlanta trades at $0.615 per share on Kalshi to beat Washington, which is $0.385 per share. Boston trades at $0.545 per share to beat Seattle, which is $0.465 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

MLB trading preview

Braves vs. Nationals



Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know the Atlanta Braves are trading at $0.615 per share on Kalshi on the road against the Washington Nationals, who are $0.385 per share at home. Atlanta enters at 82-56 on the season, while Washington sits at 66-74. Atlanta hands the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver, who is 0-0 with a 5.93 ERA this season, while Washington counters with Jake Irvin, who is 2-8 with a 5.62 ERA. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Mariners vs. Red Sox

Anyone looking for how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target the Boston, who trades at $0.545 per share on Kalshi at home against Seattle, with Seattle at $0.465 per share on the road. Boston enters at 75-63 on the season, while Seattle sits at 64-74. Boston has not officially named its starter for this game, with Sonny Gray skipping his scheduled turn in the rotation, while Seattle sends out Bryan Woo, who is 9- 9 with a 4.36 ERA. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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