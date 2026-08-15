Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for NFL preseason Week 1, Cowboys-Seahawks, Browns-Bears

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Saturday's NFL preseason slate. The Cleveland Browns will visit Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET, and the Dallas Cowboys visit Lumen Field to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to start before giving way to Shedeur Sanders, while Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent gets the call for Chicago and is expected to play the full first half. The Cleveland Browns trade at $0.605 per share on Kalshi to beat the Chicago Bears ($0.405 per share) and the Seattle Seahawks trade at $0.595 per share to beat the visiting Dallas Cowboys ($0.405 per share) in Saturday's NFL preseason action. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Browns vs. Bears Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Cleveland Browns are trading at $0.605 per share on Kalshi as they visit Soldier Field for Saturday's NFL preseason game, while the Chicago Bears trade at $0.405 per share at home. Cleveland went 5-12 last season and missed the playoffs in the AFC North, while Chicago went 11-6 and reached the playoffs as the NFC's second seed before a divisional-round loss. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is starting Deshaun Watson before turning to Shedeur Sanders, while Bears coach Ben Johnson is giving Tyson Bagent the full first half at quarterback. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target the Seattle Seahawks, who trade at $0.595 per share on Kalshi at Lumen Field against the visiting Dallas Cowboys in Saturday's 8 p.m. ET NFL preseason game, with Dallas at $0.405 per share. Seattle enters off a 14-3 season and a Super Bowl LX win over New England, though coach Mike Macdonald is holding out established starters such as Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon, turning the offense over to Drew Lock. Dallas went 7-9-1 last season under second-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, and Joe Milton and Sam Howell are set to split time at quarterback behind Dak Prescott, who is expected to sit. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

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