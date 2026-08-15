Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for NFL preseason Week 1, Seahawks-Cowboys on Saturday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Saturday's NFL preseason slate. The Dallas Cowboys visit Lumen Field to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Seattle Seahawks trade at $0.57 per share to beat the visiting Dallas Cowboys ($0.44 per share) in Saturday's NFL preseason action. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target the Seattle Seahawks, who trade at $0.57 per share on Kalshi at Lumen Field against the visiting Dallas Cowboys in Saturday's 8 p.m. ET NFL preseason game, with Dallas at $0.43 per share. Seattle enters off a 14-3 season and a Super Bowl LX win over New England, though coach Mike Macdonald is holding out established starters such as Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon, turning the offense over to Drew Lock. Dallas went 7-9-1 last season under second-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, and Joe Milton and Sam Howell are set to split time at quarterback behind Dak Prescott, who is expected to sit. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

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