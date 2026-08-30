The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus for Sunday's MLB games. Cincinnati will visit Chicago to face the Cubs at 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball, while Houston will visit New York to face the Mets at 3:10 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Chicago is trading at $0.56 per share on Kalshi to beat Cincinnati, who is $0.435. New York is trading at $0.53 per share to beat Houston, who is $0.465. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods to deposit.

MLB trading preview

Cubs vs. Reds



Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know the Chicago Cubs are trading at $0.56 per share on Kalshi at home against the Cincinnati Reds, who are $0.435 per share on the road. Chicago enters the series finale at 76-59 on the season, while Cincinnati sits at 64-71. Corey Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA) starts for the Reds against Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA) for the Cubs. Cincinnati is managing injuries to Ke'Bryan Hayes, Graham Ashcraft, Brady Singer, Michael Toglia, Spencer Steer, Hunter Greene and Blake Dunn, while Chicago's injury report includes Dansby Swanson, Edward Cabrera and Justin Steele, among more than one-dozen names on the list. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Astros vs. Mets

Anyone looking for how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target the New York Mets, who are trading at $0.53 per share on Kalshi at home against Houston. Houston is $0.465 per share on the road. Houston enters at 68-67 on the season, while New York sits at 60-75. Houston is managing injuries to Michael Burrows, Brice Matthews, Carlos Correa and Brandon Walter, while New York is missing Jorge Polanco, Justin Hagenman, Mark Vientos, Cionel Perez, Reed Garrett and Tylor Megill. Mets reliever Devin Williams, working back from a shoulder injury, played catch Saturday as he continues progressing toward a return. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.