The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Wednesday's MLB slate. The New York Yankees visit Camden Yards to face the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET, and the St. Louis Cardinals visit Great American Ball Park to face the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The New York Yankees trade at $0.535 per share on Kalshi to beat the Baltimore Orioles ($0.465 per share), and the Cincinnati Reds trade at $0.575 per share to beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals ($0.425 per share) in Wednesday's MLB action. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Yankees vs. Orioles preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the New York Yankees are trading at $0.535 per share on Kalshi on the road against the Baltimore Orioles, who trade at $0.465 per share at home. New York carries a 70-55 record into Wednesday and took Tuesday's series opener, while Baltimore sits at 61-65. Yankees right-hander Will Warren (8-6, 4.42 ERA) gets the ball against Orioles right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.11 ERA) at Camden Yards. The Yankees have now won two straight games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Cardinals vs. Reds preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target the Cincinnati Reds, who trade at $0.575 per share on Kalshi at home against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, with St. Louis priced at $0.425 per share. St. Louis carries a 65-62 record and won Tuesday's game, while Cincinnati sits at 60-66 but sends its best arm to the mound, right-hander Chase Burns, who owns a 14-2 record with a 2.47 ERA this season. He faces Cardinals left-hander Matthew Liberatore (5-10, 5.07 ERA) at Great American Ball Park. The Cardinals have now won four of their last five games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

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