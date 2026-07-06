Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get enhanced $15 bonus for USA vs. Belgium, Folarin Balogun, World Cup 2026

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades, which can be used to trade USA vs. Belgium in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The USMNT is seeking its first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002, up to $0.54 per share on Kalshi to advance, with star forward Folarin Balogun available after his red card suspension was lifted ahead of the match. Spain beat Portugal, 1-0, earlier in the day, in the 91st minute. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

USA vs. Belgium Kalshi trading preview

The United States and Belgium square off in one of the most evenly-contested Round of 16 matchups, with Kalshi pricing USA at $0.54 per share to advance to the quarterfinals and Belgium at $0.47, across $74 million in total trading volume. The USMNT enters Monday's clash in Seattle with three wins in its last four matches, and the team gets a significant boost with Folarin Balogun cleared to play after his red card suspension was lifted. Balogun has been the team's most dangerous attacking presence, scoring three goals in this World Cup, and his availability gives the United States a path to its first quarterfinal since 2002.

Belgium has gone 1-0 in the win-loss column over its last four matches and drew 2-2 with Senegal in its most recent game, reflecting both the solidity and limitations of a side that has yet to put a dominant performance together. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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