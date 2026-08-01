Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Braves-Nationals, Yankees-Cubs, MLB on Saturday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. Trade games like Braves vs. Nationals and Cubs vs. Yankees on Saturday. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Atlanta is priced at $0.62 per share to win Saturday's game against Washington at Truist Park on Kalshi, with the Nationals at $0.38 per share. New York visits Chicago at 7:15 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field, with the Cubs at $0.53 per share and the Yankees at $0.47 per share. Saturday's slate also features Pirates vs. Reds, Phillies vs. Orioles, Red Sox vs. Dodgers and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Nationals vs. Braves preview

Washington visits Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. ET at Truist Park, with the Nationals at 55-56 on the season and the Braves at 65-45. Atlanta is priced at $0.62 per share to win on Kalshi and Washington at $0.38 per share. Miles Mikolas starts for Washington against Reynaldo Lopez for Atlanta. Sean Murphy and Spencer Schwellenbach are on the injured list for Atlanta, while Josiah Gray is out for Washington. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Yankees vs. Cubs preview

New York visits Chicago at 7:15 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field, with the Yankees at 62-48 on the season and the Cubs at 62-48. Chicago is priced at $0.53 per share to win on Kalshi and New York at $0.47 per share. Max Fried starts for New York against David Peterson for Chicago. Carlos Rodon and Giancarlo Stanton are on the injured list for New York, while Hobie Milner and Ethan Roberts are sidelined for Chicago. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.