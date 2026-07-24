Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Cubs-Pirates, Diamondbacks-Nationals, MLB on Friday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for Cubs vs. Pirates, Diamondbacks vs. Nationals, or any other available market on Friday. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Pittsburgh is priced at $0.51 per share to win Friday's 6:40 p.m. ET matchup against Chicago at $0.49 per share, while Arizona enters at $0.53 per share against Washington at $0.47 per share at 6:45 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Cubs vs. Pirates preview

Chicago enters Friday at $0.49 per share to win, with Pittsburgh at $0.51 per share. The Cubs are 57-45 on the season, while Pittsburgh sits at 53-50. Matt Boyd starts for Chicago with a 6-1 record and 4.15 ERA, while Jared Jones counters for Pittsburgh with a 2-1 record and 4.05 ERA. The SportsLine model projects Chicago to score 5.0 runs to Pittsburgh's 5.2, making this one of the closest-projected contests of Friday's slate. Chicago has gone 3-4 against Pittsburgh this season, with Pittsburgh holding a slight 4-3 edge in head-to-head results. The Cubs have also gone 10-3 in their last 13 road games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals preview

Arizona enters Friday at $0.53 per share to win, with Washington at $0.47 per share. The Diamondbacks are 54-49 on the season, while the Nationals sit at 52-51. Eduardo Rodriguez starts for Arizona with an 8-3 record and 2.62 ERA, while Washington sends Carson Palmquist to the mound as an opener with a 0-1 record and 8.74 ERA. Ketel Marte, Arizona's leadoff hitter, was scratched with back stiffness on Thursday but is batting leadoff in Friday's lineup. Arizona has also gone 5-0 in its last five road games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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