Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Royals-Tigers, MLB Thursday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals, Royals vs. Tigers, or any other available market on Thursday. St. Louis is priced at $0.53 per share to win Thursday's 5:15 p.m. ET matchup against Arizona, while Detroit enters at $0.66 per share against Kansas City in the 6:40 p.m. ET nightcap. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals preview

St. Louis enters Thursday at $0.53 per share to win, with Arizona at $0.47 per share. The Cardinals are 52-49 on the season while Arizona sits at 53-49, and they meet at 5:15 p.m. ET in St. Louis, Missouri. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is on Michael McGreevy to have a big day, pointing to St. Louis returning home after dropping four of its last five games as a setup that typically produces longer starts for Cardinals starters. Arizona is 8-2 straight up in its last 10 games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Royals vs. Tigers preview

Detroit enters Thursday at $0.66 per share to win, with Kansas City at $0.35 per share. The Tigers are 48-54 on the season while the Royals sit at 43-60, and they meet at 6:40 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan. Kansas City is 0-5 straight up in its last five games on the road, and the Royals are 2-5 SU in their last seven games against Detroit. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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