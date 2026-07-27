Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Marlins-Phillies, Braves-Mets, MLB predictions Monday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for Phillies vs. Marlins, Braves vs. Mets, or any other available market on Monday. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Philadelphia is priced at $0.63 per share to win the 6:40 p.m. ET game against Miami at $0.37 per share in Miami, Florida, while Atlanta enters at $0.49 per share against New York at $0.51 per share in the 7:10 p.m. ET game in Queens, New York. Monday's slate also includes Orioles vs. Tigers, Diamondbacks vs. Pirates, Yankees vs. White Sox, and Cubs vs. Cardinals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Phillies vs. Marlins preview

Philadelphia visits Miami at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Phillies at $0.63 per share to win on Kalshi and the Marlins at $0.37 per share. Philadelphia is 57-49 on the season, while Miami sits at 52-54. The Phillies have won five of seven straight up against the Marlins in head-to-head play this season. Zack Wheeler starts for Philadelphia, carrying a 13-3 record in his starts this season, a dominant split that produces an 81 percent win rate for the Phillies when their ace takes the mound. Tyler Phillips starts for Miami with a 4-6 record in his starts this season, a 40 percent win rate. The Phillies are 4-1 straight up in their last five games against the Marlins. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Braves vs. Mets preview

Atlanta visits New York at 7:10 p.m. ET in Queens, with the Braves at $0.49 per share to win on Kalshi and the Mets at $0.51 per share. Atlanta is 62-43 on the season, while New York sits at 44-62. The Mets have won four of seven against the Braves in head-to-head play this season. Martin Perez starts for Atlanta with an 8-7 record in his starts this season, while Zach Thornton starts for New York with a 1-3 record in his starts. The Braves are 4-1 in their last five games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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