Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Mets-Braves, Yankees-White Sox, MLB on Wednesday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades on Wednesday's MLB prediction markets. The Braves face the Mets in the second game of their doubleheader at 7:10 p.m. ET, and the Yankees face the White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Braves and Mets play the second game of a doubleheader at Citi Field, with Atlanta priced at $0.62 per share to win on Kalshi and New York at $0.38 per share. The Yankees visit Chicago at 7:40 p.m. ET, with New York priced at $0.57 per share and the White Sox at $0.43 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets (game 2)

The Braves visit Citi Field for the second game of a doubleheader at 7:10 p.m. ET, with Atlanta at 62-44 on the season and New York at 45-62. The Braves are priced at $0.62 per share to win on Kalshi and the Mets at $0.38 per share. Chris Sale starts for Atlanta with a 2.19 ERA on the season, ranking among the best starting pitchers in the National League. Christian Scott starts for New York with a 3.14 ERA. The SportsLine projection model backs the Braves to win game 2, projecting a 5.2-4.4 Atlanta victory. The Braves have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games while the Mets enter Wednesday at 45-62. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

The Yankees visit Chicago at 7:40 p.m. ET, with New York at 61-46 on the season and the White Sox at 55-51. The Yankees are priced at $0.57 per share to win on Kalshi and the White Sox at $0.43 per share. Cam Schlittler starts for New York against Davis Martin for Chicago. The Yankees have won four of their last five meetings against the White Sox and bring one of the American League's top lineups into a favorable road matchup. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.