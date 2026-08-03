Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Nationals-Phillies, Dodgers-Cubs, MLB on Monday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. Available on Monday's eight-game MLB slate. You can tade on the marquee matchups like Nationals vs. Phillies ($0.59) and Dodgers vs. Cubs ($0.56). Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Philadelphia is priced at $0.59 per share to win Monday's game against Washington at Citizens Bank Park on Kalshi, with the Nationals at $0.43 per share. Los Angeles visits Chicago at 8:05 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field, with the Dodgers at $0.56 per share and the Cubs at $0.46 per share. Monday's slate also features Cardinals vs. Yankees, Pirates vs. Brewers, Giants vs. Rangers, Rays vs. Rockies and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Nationals vs. Phillies preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Washington has lost five straight games heading into Monday's series opener, while Philadelphia has won two consecutive games. Washington visits Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park, with the Nationals at 55-58 on the season and the Phillies at 59-53. Philadelphia is priced at $0.59 per share to win on Kalshi and Washington at $0.43 per share. Aaron Nola starts for Philadelphia, while Washington has not yet announced a starter. Josiah Gray is on the injured list for Washington, while Lou Trivino and Rafael Marchan are sidelined for Philadelphia. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Dodgers vs. Cubs preview

Anyone figuring out how to trade prediction markets can target Los Angeles, which enters Monday having dropped three consecutive games, while Chicago has gone 6-4 over its last 10 and is fighting to keep pace in the NL Central. Los Angeles visits Chicago at 8:05 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field, with the Dodgers at 69-43 on the season and the Cubs at 63-49. Los Angeles is priced at $0.56 per share to win on Kalshi and Chicago at $0.46 per share. Justin Wrobleski starts for Los Angeles against Matthew Boyd for Chicago. Blake Snell, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone are on the injured list for Los Angeles, while Hobie Milner and Ethan Roberts are sidelined for Chicago. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.