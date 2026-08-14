Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for NFL Preseason, Broncos-Falcons, Buccaneers-Jets today

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Friday's NFL preseason slate. The Denver Broncos will face the Atlanta Falcons at 6 p.m. ET, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New York Jets, also at 6 p.m. ET. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Denver Broncos trade at $0.520 per share on Kalshi to beat the Atlanta Falcons ($0.490 per share), while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade at $0.510 per share to beat the New York Jets ($0.490 per share) in Friday's NFL preseason games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Broncos vs. Falcons Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Denver Broncos are trading at $0.520 per share on Kalshi and visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Friday's 6 p.m. ET NFL preseason game. The Atlanta Falcons trade at $0.490 per share at home. Denver went 14-3 last season and reached the AFC Championship Game as the conference's top seed, while Atlanta went 8-9 and missed the playoffs in the NFC South. Atlanta will likely be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is questionable with a knee injury, as Denver's price on the road reflects a roster that advanced deep into last season's playoffs. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Buccaneers vs. Jets Preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who trade at $0.510 per share on Kalshi as they visit MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets in Friday's 6 p.m. ET NFL preseason game, with New York at $0.490 per share at home. Tampa Bay went 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker in the NFC South, while New York went 3-14, finishing last in the AFC East. Both clubs are using the preseason opener to evaluate depth behind the starters, with New York's injury report featuring cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (knee) and defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (hamstring). Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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