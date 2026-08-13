Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for NFL preseason, Patriots-Colts, Cardinals-Raiders

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Thursday's NFL preseason slate. The Indianapolis Colts visit Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Arizona Cardinals visit Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders at 8 p.m. ET. The Patriots are expected to start quarterback Tommy DeVito against the Colts. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Indianapolis Colts trade at $0.585 per share on Kalshi to beat the New England Patriots ($0.415 per share) and the Las Vegas Raiders trade at $0.565 per share to beat the visiting Arizona Cardinals ($0.445 per share) in Thursday's NFL preseason action. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Colts vs. Patriots preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Indianapolis Colts are the road favorites at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for Thursday's 7:30 p.m. ET NFL preseason opener, trading at $0.585 per share on Kalshi while the New England Patriots ($0.415 per share) open as home underdogs. Indianapolis went 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs, while New England went 14-3 and reached Super Bowl 60 as the AFC's second seed before falling to the Seahawks. The Colts opening as road favorites over a Patriots team that won 14 games a year ago makes New England at $0.415 per share one of the more compelling value prices on Thursday's preseason slate. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Cardinals vs. Raiders preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target the Las Vegas Raiders, who open as the home favorite at Allegiant Stadium against the visiting Arizona Cardinals in Thursday's 8 p.m. ET NFL preseason game, trading at $0.565 per share on Kalshi, with Arizona at $0.445 per share. Both clubs enter 2026 looking to rebound after difficult 2025 seasons. The Raiders went 3-14, and the Cardinals went 3-14, making this a matchup between two teams motivated to prove they have turned a corner. Las Vegas gets the home edge at Allegiant Stadium and the slight market advantage at $0.565. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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