Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Padres-Giants, Red Sox-Athletics, MLB on Thursday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for Thursday's MLB prediction markets. Luis Arraez and the Giants will take on Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres ($0.59) at Petco Park. Plus, Sonny Gray and the Red Sox ($0.64) will meet Brent Rooker and the Athletics at 9:40 p.m. ET. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

San Diego is priced at $0.59 per share to win Thursday's game against San Francisco on Kalshi, with the Giants at $0.41 per share. Boston is priced at $0.64 per share to win against the Athletics, with the Athletics at $0.36 per share. Thursday's slate also features Dodgers vs. Mariners, Braves vs. Nationals and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Boston Red Sox vs. Athletics

The Red Sox visit Sutter Health Park in Sacramento at 9:40 p.m. ET, with Boston at 56-51 on the season and the Athletics at 45-63. Boston is priced at $0.64 per share to win on Kalshi and the Athletics are $0.36 per share. Sonny Gray starts for Boston against Mason Barnett for the Athletics, with Gray facing his former club for the first time. The Red Sox have won two of the first three games in this series, and Boston is 6-0 in Gray's last six starts when the opponent scored two runs or fewer in its previous game. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

The Giants visit Petco Park at 9:40 p.m. ET, with San Francisco at 46-62 on the season and San Diego at 55-53. The Padres are priced at $0.59 per share to win on Kalshi and the Giants are $0.41 per share. Robbie Ray starts for San Francisco against J.P. Sears for San Diego. The Padres have won five straight games entering Thursday, and Manny Machado, Ty France and Amed Rengifo have combined to go 19-for-48 against Ray in their careers. The Padres are 4-0 in their last four games at home and 5-0 in their last five games on grass. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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