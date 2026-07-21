Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to a $500 bonus for Pirates-Yankees, Orioles-Red Sox, MLB on Tuesday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for Pirates vs. Yankees, Orioles vs. Red Sox, or any other available market on Tuesday. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

New York is priced at $0.56 per share to win Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. ET contest, with Pittsburgh at $0.45 per share. The Red Sox are $0.52 per share favorites to beat the Orioles. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Pirates vs. Yankees preview

New York enters Tuesday at $0.56 per share to win, with Pittsburgh at $0.45. Pittsburgh is 52-49 on the season, while New York sits at 56-44. The SportsLine model projects the Pirates to score 4.9 runs to the Yankees' 4.7. Trade on Pirates vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Orioles vs. Red Sox preview

Boston is priced at $0.52 per share to win Tuesday's 7:10 p.m. ET matchup, with Baltimore at $0.49 per share. The Red Sox enter at 51-48 on the season and host the Orioles, who are 49-52. The SportsLine model projects Boston to score 4.3 runs to Baltimore's 4.1. Baltimore is 7-1 in its last eight games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.