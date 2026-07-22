Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Pirates-Yankees, Tigers-Cubs, MLB on Wednesday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for Pirates vs. Yankees, Tigers vs. Cubs, or any other available market on Wednesday. New York is priced at $0.62 per share to win Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. ET matchup against Pittsburgh, with the Pirates at $0.39 per share. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Pirates vs. Yankees preview

New York enters Wednesday at $0.62 per share to win, with Pittsburgh at $0.39 per share. Pittsburgh is 52-49 on the season while New York sits at 56-44 and hosts the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. ET in New York, New York. The SportsLine model carries a slight lean on Pittsburgh in the game-winner market, projecting the Pirates to score 4.2 runs to the Yankees' 4.6 in a game where Kalshi has New York as a significant favorite at $0.62 per share. New York is 3-9 in its last 12 games at home, and the total has gone over in each of New York's last six home games against Pittsburgh. Trade on Pirates vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Tigers vs. Cubs preview

Detroit visits Chicago at 8:10 p.m. ET in Chicago, Illinois, with the Cubs priced at $0.53 per share on Kalshi's game-winner market and Detroit at $0.48 per share. Chicago is 57-44 on the season and enters as the home favorite, while Detroit is 47-54. The SportsLine model projects Detroit to score 4.7 runs to Chicago's 4.6 and carries a slight lean on Detroit in the game-winner market, with the model also projecting a moderate lean on the total going over. Detroit is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games, and the total has gone over in each of Detroit's last six road games against National League Central Division opponents. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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