Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Rangers-Rays, Braves-Mets, MLB predictions on Tuesday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for Rangers vs. Rays ($0.61), Braves vs. Mets ($0.47), or any other available market on Tuesday. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Tampa Bay is $0.63 per share to win a 6:40 p.m. ET game against Texas, while Atlanta is $0.60 per share against New York in a 7:10 p.m. ET game in Queens. Tuesday's slate also includes Orioles vs. Tigers, Phillies vs. Marlins, Yankees vs. White Sox, and Diamondbacks vs. Pirates. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Rangers vs. Rays preview

Texas visits Tampa Bay at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Rays at $0.61 per share to win on Kalshi and the Rangers at $0.39 per share. Tampa Bay is 62-43 on the season, while Texas sits at 54-52. Griffin Jax starts for Tampa Bay against Texas starter Cal Quantrill, who carries a 5.50 ERA this month. Tampa Bay has gone 4-1 in its last five home games against the Rangers, and the Rays enter having won six of their last seven games overall. On the injury front, Tampa Bay is essentially at full health, with Taylor Walls listed as probable with a finger issue, while Texas is without shortstop Corey Seager (back), outfielder Brandon Nimmo (AC joint), and pitcher Kenley Jansen (forearm). Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Braves vs. Mets preview

Atlanta visits New York at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the Braves at $0.53 per share to win on Kalshi and the Mets at $0.47. Atlanta is 62-44 on the season, while New York sits at 45-62. Chris Sale starts for Atlanta against New York's Christian Scott, with Sale going 12-7 in his starts this season and Scott going 10-4 in his starts. New York won the series opener on Monday, 14-3, and leads the head-to-head series 5-3 this season. Atlanta has gone 2-4 in its last six games against the Mets, while New York is 5-1 in its last six NL East games. New York will be without outfielder Juan Soto (calf). Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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