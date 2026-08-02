Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Red Sox-Dodgers, Tigers-Athletics, MLB on Sunday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There's a full Sunday MLB slate, with Red Sox vs. Dodgers ($0.63) and Tigers vs. Athletics ($0.52) on deck. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Los Angeles is priced at $0.63 per share to win Sunday's game against Boston at Dodger Stadium on Kalshi, with the Red Sox at $0.38 per share. Detroit visits the Athletics at 4:05 p.m. ET at Sutter Health Park, with the Tigers at $0.52 per share and the Athletics at $0.49 per share. Sunday's slate also features Twins vs. Mariners, Giants vs. Padres, and Cardinals vs. Blue Jays. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know the Red Sox are going for the sweet for the Dodgers. The Red Sox have won four straight, while the Dodgers have lost two straight. Boston visits Los Angeles at 7:20 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium, with the Red Sox at 59-51 on the season and the Dodgers at 69-42. Los Angeles is priced at $0.63 per share to win on Kalshi and Boston at $0.38 per share. Jake Bennett starts for Boston against Emmet Sheehan for Los Angeles. Blake Snell, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone are on the injured list for Los Angeles, while Triston Casas is out for Boston. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Tigers vs. Athletics preview

Anyone figuring out how to trade prediction markets can target Detroit, which visits the Athletics at 4:05 p.m. ET at Sutter Health Park, with the Tigers at 53-58 on the season and the Athletics at 45-66. Detroit is priced at $0.52 per share to win on Kalshi and the Athletics at $0.49 per share. Keider Montero starts for Detroit against Gage Jump for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is on the injured list for the Athletics, while Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling are sidelined for Detroit. The Athletics have lost four straight and are trying to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Tigers. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.