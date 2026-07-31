Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Reds-Pirates, Phillies-Orioles, MLB picks on Friday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades are available on Friday's MLB slate, including the Baltimore Orioles hosting the Philadelphia Phillies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the Cincinnati Reds. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Pittsburgh is priced at $0.53 per share to win Friday's game against Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Kalshi, with the Reds at $0.47 per share. Baltimore hosts Philadelphia at 7:05 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with the Orioles at $0.53 per share and the Phillies at $0.47 per share. Friday's slate also features Cardinals vs. Blue Jays, Dodgers vs. Red Sox, Rangers vs. Astros and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Pirates vs. Reds preview

Pittsburgh visits Cincinnati at 6:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park, with the Pirates at 55-55 on the season and the Reds at 51-57. Pittsburgh is priced at $0.53 per share to win on Kalshi and Cincinnati at $0.47 per share. Paul Skenes starts for Pittsburgh against Hunter Greene for Cincinnati. Oneil Cruz is out for Pittsburgh with a hand injury, while Spencer Steer and Nick Lodolo are also on the injured list for Cincinnati. The Reds are 6-0 in Hunter Greene's last six home starts against teams with winning records. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Phillies vs. Orioles preview

Philadelphia visits Baltimore at 7:05 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with the Phillies at 57-52 on the season and the Orioles at 53-56. Baltimore is priced at $0.53 per share to win on Kalshi and Philadelphia at $0.47 per share. Brandon Young starts for Baltimore. Kyle Schwarber is listed as probable for the Phillies with an illness, while Adley Rutschman, Ryan Helsley, and Ryan Mountcastle are on the injured list for Baltimore. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.