Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Yankees-Phillies, Angels-Giants, MLB on Sunday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for Yankees vs. Phillies, Angels vs. Giants, NASCAR at Indianapolis, the PGA, or any other available market on Sunday. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Philadelphia is priced at $0.65 per share to win the 7:20 p.m. ET series finale against New York at $0.39 per share in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, while San Francisco enters at $0.52 per share against Los Angeles at $0.50 per share in the 4:05 p.m. ET game in San Francisco, California. Sunday's slate also includes Braves vs. Orioles and Dodgers vs. Mets. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Yankees vs. Phillies preview

New York visits Philadelphia at 7:20 p.m. ET, with the Phillies at $0.65 per share to win on Kalshi and the Yankees at $0.37 per share. Philadelphia is 56-49 on the season, while New York sits at 59-45, with the Yankees having won both Friday and Saturday's contests to put the Phillies in a must-win position for Sunday's series finale. Cristopher Sanchez starts for Philadelphia, carrying an 8-1 home record and a 1.15 ERA in home starts this season. Will Warren starts for New York with a 4.00 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. New York enters without Aaron Judge, on the 60-day injured list with a right rib stress fracture, and without Cody Bellinger, who left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury. New York has won six of its last six road games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Angels vs. Giants preview

Los Angeles visits San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. ET, with the Giants at $0.50 per share to win on Kalshi and the Angels at $0.51 per share. San Francisco is 44-60 on the season while Los Angeles sits at 41-64. San Francisco won Saturday's game 9-2 to take the series opener. Los Angeles is 1-5 straight up in its last six road games, a stretch that reinforces San Francisco's standing on Kalshi's game-winner market even at the near-even $0.50 per-share price. The SportsLine model carries a moderate lean on San Francisco in Sunday's contest, projecting the Giants to outscore the Angels in a game projected to produce 8.5 combined runs. Trade on Angels vs. Giants here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.