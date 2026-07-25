Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Yankees-Phillies, MLB, UFC on Saturday

The Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for Yankees vs. Phillies, UFC Fight Night or any other available market on Saturday. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

The Yankees enter at $0.53 per share against Philadelphia at $0.47 per share in the 6:05 p.m. ET game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Saturday's slate also includes Cubs vs. Pirates, Braves vs. Orioles, Blue Jays vs. Red Sox, and Dodgers vs. Mets, plus UFC Fight Night headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Yankees vs. Phillies preview

New York visits Philadelphia at 6:05 p.m. ET, with the Yankees at $0.53 per share to win on Kalshi and the Phillies at $0.47 per share. New York is 58-45 on the season, while Philadelphia sits at 56-48. Brian Keller starts for Philadelphia with a 2.09 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts in 39 and one-third innings, while Ryan Weathers starts for New York with a 4.40 ERA and a 4.56 expected ERA through the current season. Philadelphia's lineup has batted .368 with a 1.426 OPS in 36 career at-bats against Weathers. Kyle Schwarber is 3-for-6 with two home runs in his career against the New York starter. New York has won 9 of its last 12 meetings with Philadelphia. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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