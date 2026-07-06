Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Score $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup, England vs. Mexico on Sunday

Sunday's 2026 World Cup Round of 16 schedule concludes with England vs. Mexico at 9 p.m. ET, the perfect opportunity to claim the latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to get $15 bonus after $15 in trades. England and Harry Kane are $0.51 per share to advance, the same as Mexico. Kickoff was delayed an hour due to weather. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Mexico vs. England pits England's 3-0 tournament record against Mexico's home-nation crowd advantage. Mexico City is over 7,000 feet above sea level and is 65 degrees with 73% humidity. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

What Kalshi referral code should I use?

The Kalshi referral code is CBSSPORTS. You'll get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Kalshi referral code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

England vs. Mexico Kalshi preview

England and Mexico close Sunday's Round of 32 in Mexico City, Mexico, at 9 p.m. ET. England arrive with a perfect 3-0 tournament record and enter as the Kalshi regulation-win favorite, with Harry Kane having delivered the decisive moment to secure England's Round of 32 advancement against DR Congo when the match demanded a player capable of converting under knockout-round pressure. England have shown throughout this competition that they can find ways to win in difficult circumstances, and their depth across attacking positions gives them multiple paths to a goal against a Mexico side that concedes space on the counter.

Mexico are playing as a 2026 World Cup co-host in front of their own supporters, and the combination of home crowd intensity and tournament experience makes them a dangerous opponent despite entering at $0.51 per share to advance. Kalshi has England at $0.39 per share to win in regulation, a draw at $0.32, and Mexico at $0.33. Trade the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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