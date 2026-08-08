Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Braves-Yankees, Dodgers-Diamondbacks, UFC on Saturday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available on Saturday's MLB games and tonight's UFC Fight Night featuring Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld at Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Atlanta is priced at $0.58 per share to win against New York at Yankee Stadium on Kalshi, with the Yankees at $0.43 per share. Los Angeles is priced at $0.65 per share to win Saturday's late game against Arizona at Chase Field on Kalshi, with the Diamondbacks at $0.36 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Braves vs. Yankees Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Atlanta arrives at Yankee Stadium for Saturday's 3:05 p.m. ET game as one of baseball's best teams at 70-46. Chris Sale (12-6, 2.08 ERA) gets the start for Atlanta against Gerrit Cole (5-5, 3.42 ERA) for New York. The Braves are priced at $0.58 per share to win on Kalshi, while the Yankees are $0.43. The Yankees took the series-opener against the Braves, breaking Atlanta's eight-game win streak. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Preview

Anyone figuring out how to trade prediction markets can target Los Angeles, which arrives at Chase Field for Saturday's 8:10 p.m. ET game as one of baseball's top clubs at 69-47, facing an Arizona team at 62-55. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.76 ERA) starts for Los Angeles against Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.66 ERA). The Dodgers are priced at $0.65 per share to win on Kalshi and the Diamondbacks are $0.36. The Dodgers have now lost seven straight games after dropping the series-opener to the Diamondbacks. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.