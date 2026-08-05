Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Brewers-Pirates, Orioles-Angels, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available on Wednesday's loaded MLB slate. You can trade on marquee matchups like Brewers vs. Pirates and Orioles vs. Angels. Paul Skenes is set to take the mound for Pittsburgh when the Pirates battle Milwaukee at 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Milwaukee is priced at $0.55 per share to win Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh on Kalshi, with the Pirates at $0.46 per share. Los Angeles visits Baltimore at 6:35 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with the Orioles at $0.54 per share and the Angels at $0.47 per share. Wednesday's slate also features Nationals vs. Phillies, Cardinals vs. Yankees, Mets vs. Guardians, Athletics vs. Reds and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Brewers vs. Pirates preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Pittsburgh visits Milwaukee for the third game of their current series at 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field, with the Brewers at 70-43 on the season and the Pirates at 57-58. Pittsburgh has gone 2-3 over its last five games, while Milwaukee holds the best record in baseball this season. Milwaukee is priced at $0.55 per share to win on Kalshi and Pittsburgh at $0.46 per share. Kyle Harrison (8-2, 3.01 ERA) starts for Milwaukee against Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.90 ERA) for Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 4-0 in their last four games versus the National League Central. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Angels vs. Orioles preview

Anyone figuring out how to trade prediction markets can target Los Angeles, which has dropped four of its last five games heading into Wednesday's series game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, including Tuesday's loss to Baltimore in the series opener. Los Angeles visits Baltimore at 6:35 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with the Angels at 43-70 on the season and the Orioles at 55-58. Baltimore is priced at $0.54 per share to win on Kalshi and Los Angeles at $0.47 per share. Trevor Rogers (6-7, 4.27 ERA) starts for Baltimore against Reid Detmers (3-7, 4.03 ERA) for Los Angeles. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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