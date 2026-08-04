Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Cubs-Dodgers, Mets-Guardians, Tarik Skubal, MLB Tuesday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available on Tuesday's loaded MLB slate. You can trade on the marquee matchups like Dodgers vs. Cubs and Mets vs Guardians. Tarik Skubal is set to make his first start for the Dodgers when Los Angeles battles Chicago at 8:05 p.m. ET. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Los Angeles is priced at $0.66 per share to win Tuesday's game against Chicago at Wrigley Field on Kalshi, with Tarik Skubal making his first start and the Cubs at $0.35 per share. New York visits Cleveland at 6:40 p.m. ET at Progressive Field, with the Guardians at $0.59 per share and the Mets at $0.42 per share. Tuesday's slate also features Angels vs. Orioles, Nationals vs. Phillies, Cardinals vs. Yankees, White Sox vs. Red Sox and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Dodgers vs. Cubs preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Los Angeles has dropped three consecutive games heading into Tuesday's series opener at Wrigley Field, while Chicago has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games. Los Angeles visits Chicago at 8:05 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field, with the Dodgers at 69-43 on the season and the Cubs at 63-49. Los Angeles is priced at $0.66 per share to win on Kalshi and Chicago at $0.35 per share. Tarik Skubal starts for Los Angeles against Javier Assad for Chicago. Hobie Milner and Ethan Roberts are on the injured list for Chicago, while Blake Snell, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone are sidelined for Los Angeles. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Mets vs. Guardians preview

Anyone figuring out how to trade prediction markets can target New York, which has lost three straight games heading into Tuesday's series opener at Progressive Field, while Cleveland snapped a two-game skid with a win in its most recent outing and holds a 3-7 mark over its last 10 games. New York visits Cleveland at 6:40 p.m. ET at Progressive Field, with the Mets at 47-66 on the season and the Guardians at 57-56. Cleveland is priced at $0.59 per share to win on Kalshi and New York at $0.42 per share. Joey Cantillo starts for Cleveland against Sean Manaea for New York. Scott Armstrong is on the injured list for Cleveland, while Adam Warren, Dom Nunez, and Jake Hagenman are sidelined for New York. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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