Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Padres-Astros, MLB on Sunday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Sunday's MLB games. The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field at 4:10 p.m. ET, while the Houston Astros will visit the San Diego Padres at Petco Park at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Baseball. The Astros are expected to start Cristian Javier (1-2, 6.59 ERA), and Kalshi lists Houston to score more than 4.5 runs at $0.46 per share. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Los Angeles is priced at $0.575 per share to win against Arizona on Kalshi, while the Diamondbacks are priced at $0.425 per share. San Diego is $0.535 per share to win Sunday Night Baseball against Houston at Petco Park, with the Astros at $0.465 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Los Angeles arrives at Chase Field for Sunday's 4:10 p.m. ET game as one of baseball's best teams at 70-47, visiting an Arizona club at 62-56. Justin Wrobleski (11-3, 3.31 ERA) gets the start for Los Angeles against Eduardo Rodriguez (10-4, 2.71 ERA) for Arizona in a matchup of two quality hurlers. The Dodgers are priced at $0.575 per share to win on Kalshi, while the Diamondbacks are $0.425. The series is tied 1-1 after the Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Astros vs. Padres Preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target Houston for Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET game at 60-58, with the Padres holding a slight per-share edge at $0.535 on Kalshi. Cristian Javier (1-2, 6.59 ERA) takes the mound for the Astros. Javier has struggled through limited starts this season. The Astros are priced at $0.465 per share to win on the road. The series is tied 1-1 after the Padres took a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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