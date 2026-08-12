Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Nationals-Cubs, Mariners-Yankees, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Wednesday's MLB slate. The Chicago Cubs will visit Nationals Park to face the Washington Nationals at 6:45 p.m. ET, while the Seattle Mariners will visit Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are set to start Will Warren (8-6, 4.18 ERA), while the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.08 ERA). Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Chicago is priced at $0.605 per share to win against Washington at Nationals Park on Kalshi, with the Nationals at $0.395 per share. New York is priced at $0.545 per share to win Wednesday evening's game against Seattle at Yankee Stadium on Kalshi, with the Mariners at $0.455 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Cubs vs. Nationals Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Chicago arrives at Nationals Park for Wednesday's 6:45 p.m. ET game at 70-50, one of the National League's top teams, facing a Nationals club at 59-62. David Peterson (6-7, 5.35 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs against Jackson Kent for Washington. Chicago's 20-game advantage in the standings makes the Cubs the favorite at $0.605 per share on Kalshi, with Washington trading at $0.395 per share to win at home. The Cubs have won two straight and four of their last five games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Mariners vs. Yankees Preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target Seattle, which arrives at Yankee Stadium for Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. ET game at 56-64, facing a Yankees club at 67-52. Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.08 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners against Will Warren (8-6, 4.18 ERA) for New York. Warren's 8-6 record and the Yankees' dominant home advantage at Yankee Stadium drive New York to $0.545 per share on Kalshi, while the Mariners trade at $0.455 per share to pull the road upset. The Mariners have lost five straight games. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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