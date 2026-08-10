Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Phillies-Cardinals, Dodgers-Royals, MLB predictions today

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available on Monday's MLB slate. Monday's marquee MLB matchups include Mets vs. Braves, Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, Phillies vs. Cardinals and Dodgers vs. Royals. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Philadelphia is priced at $0.505 per share to win against St. Louis at Busch Stadium on Kalshi, with the Cardinals at $0.495 per share. Los Angeles is priced at $0.735 per share to win Monday night's game against Kansas City, with the Royals at $0.265 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Philadelphia arrives at Busch Stadium for Monday's 7:45 p.m. ET game at 63-56, visiting a Cardinals club at 59-59 in the 85-degree St. Louis heat. Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.48 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies against Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60 ERA) for St. Louis in Monday's evening matchup. Dobbins has been one of the Cardinals' more reliable starters with a 3.60 ERA despite his middling record, and the market reflects the pitching advantage at home with this game priced essentially even at Philadelphia $0.505 per share and St. Louis $0.495 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Royals vs. Dodgers Preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target Kansas City for Monday's 10:10 p.m. ET night game as one of the American League's weakest teams at 49-70, facing a Dodgers club at 70-48 that ranks among baseball's best. Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.37 ERA) takes the mound for the Royals against Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.81 ERA) for Los Angeles in Monday's late game. Skubal's 2.81 ERA gives the Dodgers a commanding pitching edge over Kansas City, with Los Angeles priced at $0.735 per share on Kalshi and the Royals at $0.265 per share to pull the road upset. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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